Interfield Global Software Completes Funding Round

Interfield Global Software Inc. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising $826,560 through the issuance of over 3.3 million units at $0.25 each, which includes common shares and warrants. This strategic financial move, aimed at enhancing corporate capital and retiring some existing debt, garnered support from insiders and is subject to certain Canadian regulatory approvals. The proceeds will primarily fund the company’s general corporate needs and working capital.

