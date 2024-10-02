InterContinental Hotels Group Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has bought back 10,000 of its own shares on 1st October 2024, with prices ranging from £80.24 to £82.18 per share, averaging at £81.3177. After the repurchase, the shares are set to be cancelled, leaving the company with 159,326,100 ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury. The transaction was conducted through the investment firm Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange.

