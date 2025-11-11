InterContinental Hotels Group Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

InterContinental Hotels ( (GB:IHG) ) just unveiled an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC announced the purchase of 36,251 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders earlier this year. The company intends to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IHG) stock is a Sell with a £8000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InterContinental Hotels stock, see the GB:IHG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IHG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IHG is a Neutral.

InterContinental Hotels’ stock score is primarily driven by its strong technical performance, indicating bullish momentum. However, financial performance is mixed, with strong revenue growth offset by concerns over high leverage and negative equity. Valuation is moderate, with a relatively high P/E ratio and low dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IHG stock, click here.

More about InterContinental Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a prominent player in the hospitality industry, known for its extensive portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide. The company focuses on providing luxury and mid-scale accommodations, catering to both business and leisure travelers across various global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 439,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £14.71B

See more insights into IHG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue