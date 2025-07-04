InterContinental Hotels Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

InterContinental Hotels ( (GB:IHG) ) has provided an announcement.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC announced the purchase of 2,217 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a buyback program authorized by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The company intends to cancel these shares, which is a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IHG) stock is a Sell with a £96.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InterContinental Hotels stock, see the GB:IHG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IHG is a Neutral.

InterContinental Hotels benefits from strong financial performance and strategic initiatives that boost future growth prospects, reflected in a high earnings call score. However, concerns about high leverage, negative equity, and a potentially overvalued stock price limit its attractiveness. Technical indicators suggest mixed short-term momentum.

More about InterContinental Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a prominent player in the hospitality industry, offering a wide range of hotel and resort services globally. The company focuses on providing luxury and mid-scale accommodations, catering to both business and leisure travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 546,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £13.19B

