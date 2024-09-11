InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has repurchased 38,484 of its own shares on 10 September 2024 for cancellation, with prices ranging from £75.84 to £77.02 per share and an average cost of £76.5254 each. This buyback follows the authorization from the company’s Annual General Meeting and is part of a previously announced program. Post-transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 159,589,240.

