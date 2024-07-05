InterContinental Hotels Executes Share Buyback

InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced the buyback of 15,337 of its ordinary shares on July 4, 2024, via Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel them. The shares were bought at prices ranging from £82.4800 to £83.0400, averaging at £82.7113 per share. Following the transaction, the total number of outstanding shares is 161,485,298, excluding those held in treasury.

