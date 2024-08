InterContinental Hotels (GB:IHG) has released an update.

In a recent stock market move, Byron Grote, a Non-Executive Director of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, acquired 1,000 American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on August 7, 2024. The transactions took place on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with two separate purchases at prices of $93.35 and $92.45 for volumes of 600 and 400 ADRs respectively.

