InterContinental Hotels Buys Back Shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 15,000 of its shares on September 16, 2024, at prices ranging from £78.3400 to £78.8800, with an average price of £78.6485 per share. The company plans to cancel the acquired shares, which will affect the total number of shares in circulation. Following the transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 159,470,696, excluding those held in treasury.

