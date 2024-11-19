Intercede Executes Strategic Share Buyback Plan

Intercede (GB:IGP) has released an update.

Intercede Group PLC, a leader in cybersecurity software, has executed a share buyback, acquiring 6,675 shares at an average price of 178.5 pence each. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage share capital efficiently. Following this transaction, the company now holds 225,066 shares in treasury, impacting the total shares available for shareholder calculations.

