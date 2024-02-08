Interactive Strength’s Unregistered Securities Issuance to Accredited Investors

Interactive Strength Inc (TRNR) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

A company recently issued various securities, including Shares, Waiver Consideration, Notes, and Warrants, all of which were exempted from the usual registration requirements. This issuance was only available to “accredited investors,” and since these securities aren’t registered under the Securities Act, they can’t be offered or sold publicly in the U.S. without proper registration or a specific exemption.

