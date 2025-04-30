Inter & Co Announces R$500 Million Issuance of Subordinated Financial Bills

Inter & Company Incorporation Class A ( (INTR) ) has issued an announcement.

On April 30, 2025, Inter & Co, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Banco Inter S.A., has issued Subordinated Financial Bills amounting to R$ 500,100,000. This issuance, aimed at professional investors, will contribute to Banco Inter’s Additional Capital and is expected to impact its Basel Ratio by approximately 1 percentage point. The Financial Bills include a repurchase option starting in 2030, pending approval from the Central Bank of Brazil, which aligns with the regulatory requirements set by the Central Bank’s Resolutions No. 122 and No. 5007.

Inter & Co, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily through its subsidiary Banco Inter S.A. The company focuses on providing banking and financial solutions, and it is listed on NASDAQ and B3 exchanges under the symbols INTR and INBR32, respectively.

