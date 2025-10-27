Intelligent Group Limited Announces Share Consolidation to Address Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Intelligent Group Ltd ( (INTJ) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 27, 2025, Intelligent Group Limited announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share consolidation to address a deficiency in meeting Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share. This decision follows a notification received on September 23, 2025, from Nasdaq regarding the company’s non-compliance with the listing rules. The details of the share consolidation, such as the ratio and effective date, are pending further approvals, and the Board retains the right to abandon the plan if deemed not in the company’s best interest.

More about Intelligent Group Ltd

Intelligent Group Limited is a professional services provider specializing in financial public relations (PR) services. Operating primarily through its key entity, Intelligent Joy Limited in Hong Kong, the company offers a range of services including multi-stakeholder communications programs, press conferences, news releases, shareholder meetings, and crisis management.

Average Trading Volume: 374,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

