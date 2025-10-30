Intelligent Bio Solutions Adds 33 New Customer Accounts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. announced the addition of 33 new customer accounts during its fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2025, marking a 50% increase from the previous year. This growth, particularly strong in the UK and supported by distributor activity in Europe and the Middle East, brings the total active accounts to over 480. The company’s expansion into sectors like government administration highlights the broadening applicability of its solutions. Approximately 91% of new accounts were first-time adopters of the company’s drug screening solution, indicating strong market penetration and customer confidence. The global drug screening market is projected to grow significantly, positioning Intelligent Bio Solutions to capitalize on this opportunity and drive sustainable revenue growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (INBS) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Intelligent Bio Solutions stock, see the INBS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INBS is a Underperform.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by the company’s weak financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and negative cash flows. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend with weak market momentum. The valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low stock score, highlighting significant risks and challenges.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a medical technology company that specializes in intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The company is known for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which uses fingerprint sweat to provide quick and hygienic drug testing. This system is particularly valuable for safety-critical industries and is used by sectors such as construction, manufacturing, transport, and logistics.

Average Trading Volume: 250,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.63M

