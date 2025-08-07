Intellia Therapeutics Announces Executive Retirement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Intellia Therapeutics ( (NTLA) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 7, 2025, Intellia Therapeutics announced the upcoming retirement of Dr. David Lebwohl, the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective August 7, 2026. The company also reported strong progress in its clinical trials, including the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE trial for ATTR with cardiomyopathy and the Phase 3 HAELO study for hereditary angioedema, both of which are ahead of schedule. The company ended the second quarter with $630.5 million in cash and is expected to fund operations into the first half of 2027, indicating a robust financial position to support its ongoing and future projects.

The most recent analyst rating on (NTLA) stock is a Buy with a $76.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Intellia Therapeutics stock, see the NTLA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NTLA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTLA is a Neutral.

Intellia’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong clinical progress and robust cash position, which outweigh ongoing financial challenges typical of biotech firms in development phases. Technical indicators suggest potential growth, while valuation metrics highlight existing financial pressures.

More about Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on developing CRISPR-based therapies to revolutionize medicine. The company is pioneering novel gene editing technologies to create differentiated in vivo and ex vivo product candidates, aiming to transform the lives of people with severe diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 4,990,602

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.2B

