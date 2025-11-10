InteliCare Holdings Limited Announces Proposed Issue of Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from InteliCare Holdings Limited ( (AU:ICR) ) is now available.

InteliCare Holdings Limited has announced a proposed issue of 12 million performance rights as part of a placement or other type of issue. This move is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing its capital base, which could be used for further development and expansion, thus strengthening its position in the smart care technology industry.

More about InteliCare Holdings Limited

InteliCare Holdings Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing smart care solutions. The company primarily offers products and services designed to enhance the safety and well-being of individuals, particularly in the healthcare and aged care markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,300,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.43M

