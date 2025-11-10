InteliCare Holdings Issues Notice on Performance Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

InteliCare Holdings Limited ( (AU:ICR) ) has shared an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited has issued a notice under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act regarding the issuance of Performance Rights, which can be converted into fully paid ordinary shares. The company confirms compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and states that there is no undisclosed information that would affect investors’ ability to make informed assessments of the company’s financial position or the rights associated with its shares.

More about InteliCare Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,300,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.43M

See more data about ICR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

