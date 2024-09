InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited has applied to list additional securities on the ASX, with 1,363,636 new fully paid ordinary shares to be quoted. This move, announced on September 11, 2024, is a new financial development for the company, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors and the market.

