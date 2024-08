InteliCare Holdings Limited (AU:ICR) has released an update.

InteliCare Holdings Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 7 million options expiring on December 19, 2025, with a proposed issue date of August 7, 2024. The announcement was made official on September 8, 2024, and is intended to be quoted on the ASX, following regulatory approval and the ASX Listing Rules.

