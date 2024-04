Integrated Research Limited (AU:IRI) has released an update.

Integrated Research Limited has reported that Director Cathy Aston ceased her position on March 31, 2024, and held 37,500 ordinary shares at the time of her departure. The notice, compliant with listing rule 3.19A.3, indicates no other interests in securities or contracts were reported by the director.

