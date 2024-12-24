Integral Corporation Boosts Revenue with Strategic Share Transfer

Integral Corporation (JP:5842) has released an update.

Integral Corporation has successfully completed the share transfer of T-Garden Co., Ltd., resulting in significant financial gains for the company. The transaction will add JPY 9.8 billion in revenue and JPY 6.6 billion in profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This completion promises to enhance Integral’s financial results for the fourth quarter.

