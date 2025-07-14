Integral Corporation Announces Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Integral Corporation ( (JP:5842) ).

Integral Corporation’s Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of JPY 17 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, aligning with their forecast. This decision reflects the company’s strategy to maintain a Dividend on Equity Ratio of 2%, balancing shareholder returns with the need for internal reserves for future investments.

More about Integral Corporation

Integral Corporation operates within the growth market segment of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, focusing on asset management and investment services. The company is committed to balancing internal reserves for future investments with providing returns to shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 98,925

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen106.9B

For an in-depth examination of 5842 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue