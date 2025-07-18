IntegraFin Holdings Announces Share Purchase by CFO Associate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from IntegraFin Holdings PLC ( (GB:IHP) ).

IntegraFin Holdings plc has announced a share transaction involving Elisabeth Grey-Davies, who is closely associated with Euan Marshall, the company’s CFO. Grey-Davies purchased 4,000 ordinary shares at a price of £3.68019 each on July 17, 2025, at the London Stock Exchange. This transaction is disclosed in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and highlights the ongoing investment activities within the company’s management circle.

Spark’s Take on GB:IHP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IHP is a Outperform.

IntegraFin Holdings PLC scores well due to its strong financial performance and positive corporate events, which highlight operational success and strategic alignment with shareholder interests. Technical analysis presents a cautious outlook due to overbought signals, while valuation remains fair. The absence of earnings call data means reliance is placed on other available insights.

More about IntegraFin Holdings PLC

Average Trading Volume: 787,029

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.21B

