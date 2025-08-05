INTAGE Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Financial Performance for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

INTAGE Holdings Inc. ( (JP:4326) ) has shared an update.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies have contributed to a 42.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating a strong recovery and positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about INTAGE Holdings Inc.

INTAGE Holdings Inc. operates in the market research industry, providing data and insights services primarily in Japan. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive market analysis and consumer insights to help businesses make informed decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 33,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen78.41B

