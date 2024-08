Inmobiliaria del Sur (ES:ISUR) has released an update.

Inmobiliaria del Sur, S.A. continues its own share buyback program with multiple transactions executed between August 12 and August 20, 2024, under the management of Alantra Equities Sociedad de Valores, S.A. The company’s trading activity took place on the XMAD trading center, with share prices ranging from €8.2000 to €9.0000.

