Inspur Digital Schedules Board Meeting to Approve 2024 Results

The latest announcement is out from Inspur International ( (HK:0596) ).

Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 31, 2025, to approve the audited final results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and to discuss the potential payment of a final dividend. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic decisions regarding dividend distribution.

More about Inspur International

Inspur Digital Enterprise Technology Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the digital enterprise technology sector. It focuses on providing technology solutions and services, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 596.

Current Market Cap: $703.5M

See more insights into 0596 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com