Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Reverse Stock Split

An announcement from Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. Class A ( (IVP) ) is now available.

On January 22, 2025, Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its Class A common stock, effective January 27, 2025. This move is intended to help the company comply with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement to maintain its listing. The reverse stock split will not affect any stockholder’s percentage interest in the company’s equity, and all changes will be uniformly applied.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. is an owner and operator of veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company aims to expand by acquiring additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care centers.

YTD Price Performance: -27.62%

Average Trading Volume: 3,379,451

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.99M

