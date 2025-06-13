Inspiration Energy Partners with CC Explorations for Advanced Mineral Targeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. ( (TSE:ISP) ) has issued an update.

Inspiration Energy Corp. has partnered with CC Explorations to utilize their advanced Atomic Mineral Resonance Tomography (AMRT) technology for identifying high-priority drill targets in Saskatchewan. This collaboration is expected to improve targeting efficiency and accelerate discovery, particularly at the Rottenstone North Gold Project, amid high gold prices and recent battery metals discoveries in the region.

More about Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

Inspiration Energy Corp. is a Canadian company focused on mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. The company aims to identify and develop valuable properties, primarily in Saskatchewan, to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration and development.

Average Trading Volume: 418,416

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

