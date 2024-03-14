Inspiration Energy Explores Uranium Potential

Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (TSE:ISP) has released an update.

Inspiration Energy Corp. has expanded its uranium exploration portfolio by acquiring the Bentley Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, an area renowned for its uranium production. The property shows promise with historical findings of uranium and is situated near a former major mining operation. With uranium prices on the rise and the global shift towards cleaner energy, the company is positioning itself to meet the increasing demand for nuclear power.

