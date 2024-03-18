Inspira Technologies Eyes Global Expansion

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) has released an update.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd., an innovative company specializing in respiratory treatment technology, has submitted the INSPIRA™ ART100 device for AMAR approval, aiming to enter the Southeast Asia and South American markets. The advanced INSPIRA™ ART (Gen 2) device, which seeks to offer a less invasive alternative to mechanical ventilation, is designed to adapt to individual patient needs, potentially reducing complications and hospital stays. The company’s groundbreaking technology promises to transform life support, offering patients the chance to avoid intubation and remain awake during treatment.

