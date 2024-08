Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has reported a significant change in the holdings of director Scott Hartley, with the acquisition of 8,000 indirect and 45,018 direct ordinary shares through on-market trades, valued at over $122,000. There were no disposals of shares, and the transactions did not occur during a closed trading period.

For further insights into AU:IFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.