Insignia Financial Ltd has disclosed that Director Jodie Hampshire acquired 40,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, valued at $94,774.84. This transaction was done indirectly via Bombala Management Pty Ltd, which acts for The Bombala Management Discretionary Trust, of which Ms. Hampshire is a beneficiary.

