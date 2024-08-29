Insignia Financial Director Bolsters Shareholding

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has disclosed that Director Michelle Somerville has increased her indirect interest in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring 21,277 ordinary shares at a value of $49,996.97. This transaction has brought her total held shares to 32,117, all of which are held by Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian for the Somerville Family Trust.

