Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange (GB:LSEG) has released an update.

York Holdings III Limited, closely associated with London Stock Exchange Group PLC director Martin Brand, has engaged in the financial market with the settlement of options and sale of shares. The transactions involved call options and ordinary shares, with prices ranging from USD 122.76 to USD 127.53 and a bulk sale of shares at GBP 99.6817 each. These dealings, conducted outside of a trading venue, reflect notable activity by key insiders in the company.

