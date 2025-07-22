Insider Share Sale at Skandia GreenPower AS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Skandia GreenPower AS ( (DE:0RQ) ).

Tommie Rudi, a primary insider at Skandia GreenPower AS, sold 3,000,000 shares from his company Evendo Invest AS at NOK 1.56 per share, aligning with the average price of the last 50 trading days. This transaction affects the shareholding structure and is disclosed under regulatory requirements, highlighting transparency in Skandia GreenPower’s operations.

More about Skandia GreenPower AS

Average Trading Volume: 68,611

Current Market Cap: NOK219.5M

For an in-depth examination of 0RQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue