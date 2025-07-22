INPP Secures Strategic Stake in Sizewell C Nuclear Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

International Public Partnerships ( (GB:INPP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

International Public Partnerships (INPP) has been selected as the preferred bidder for the Sizewell C nuclear project, committing approximately £250 million for a 3% shareholding. The investment, structured using the Regulated Asset Base model, promises predictable, inflation-linked returns and significant capital growth potential. INPP’s involvement in Sizewell C is expected to enhance its portfolio’s weighted average discount rate and increase inflation-linked returns, while also providing positive environmental and social benefits by expanding low-carbon energy access. The project, supported by robust investor protections and a UK Government Support Package, is set to commence financial close and revenue generation in Q4 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:INPP) stock is a Hold with a £1.43 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on International Public Partnerships stock, see the GB:INPP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:INPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:INPP is a Neutral.

International Public Partnerships Limited demonstrates a solid financial foundation with a strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation. However, significant challenges in revenue growth and profitability weigh on its performance. The valuation suggests caution due to a high P/E ratio, but the high dividend yield offers some compensation. Recent corporate actions, such as share buybacks, bolster confidence in future prospects. Overall, the stock’s performance reflects a need for cautious optimism, balancing strengths in financial stability with concerns about profitability and valuation.

More about International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships (INPP) operates in the infrastructure investment industry, focusing on developing low-risk, core infrastructure assets. The company invests in primary or construction-stage assets, aiming for long-term, stable, inflation-linked returns. INPP collaborates with government-backed entities and reliable economic regulations to enhance and protect cash flows, ensuring strategic investments in critical infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 3,945,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

