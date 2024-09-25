INPP Buys Back Shares, Bolsters Treasury Holdings

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) has recently bought back 250,000 of its own shares from the market, with individual share prices ranging between 126.4 to 126.8 GBp. With this latest transaction, INPP now holds a significant number of shares in treasury, totaling 17.4 million. The firm, an investor in diverse global infrastructure assets, emphasizes its commitment to long-term growth and societal benefit through its extensive portfolio.

