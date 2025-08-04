INOX India Limited Reports Q1 Financial Results and Resolves Compliance Issue

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

INOX India Limited ( (IN:INOXINDIA) ) has issued an update.

INOX India Limited’s Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, during their meeting on August 4, 2025. Additionally, the Board acknowledged a fine imposed by BSE Limited for non-compliance related to the non-submission of an Annual Secretarial Compliance Report in XBRL format, which has since been resolved. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining regulatory compliance and transparency in its financial reporting, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence.

INOX India Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production and supply of cryogenic liquid storage, distribution, and re-gasification solutions. The company serves a diverse range of industries including energy, industrial gas, and LNG, providing essential infrastructure for the storage and handling of cryogenic liquids.

Average Trading Volume: 6,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 103.4B INR

