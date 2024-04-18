INOVIQ Blood Test Marks Ovarian Cancer Breakthrough

Inoviq Ltd (AU:IIQ) has released an update.

INOVIQ Ltd has announced the successful analytical validation of its innovative blood test for ovarian cancer, boasting an 85% accuracy rate in sample testing. The test, which combines a CA125 monoclonal antibody with the company’s proprietary SubB2M detection reagent, offers improved specificity by targeting CA125 produced by cancer cells, potentially reducing false positives. With this milestone, INOVIQ aims to enhance test performance before proceeding to clinical validation, highlighting the technology’s potential for broad cancer detection applications.

