Innoviz Technologies Announces Annual General Meeting for December 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Innoviz Technologies ( (INVZ) ) is now available.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for December 16, 2025. The meeting will address several key agenda items, including the re-election of directors, the readoption of the company’s compensation policy, approval of CEO compensation, and the re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders will also review the company’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024. The meeting will be held at the company’s headquarters in Israel, and shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy.

The most recent analyst rating on (INVZ) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Innoviz Technologies stock, see the INVZ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on INVZ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INVZ is a Neutral.

Innoviz Technologies’ stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance challenges, despite positive technical indicators. The company’s revenue growth and strategic partnerships are promising, but profitability and cash flow issues weigh heavily on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on INVZ stock, click here.

More about Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. operates in the technology industry, specializing in the development and production of LiDAR sensors and perception software. The company focuses on providing advanced solutions for autonomous vehicles and other applications requiring precise 3D sensing technology.

Average Trading Volume: 8,183,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $399.5M

See more data about INVZ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue