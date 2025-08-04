Innovent Biologics Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Innovent Biologics ( (HK:1801) ) has shared an announcement.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a meeting on August 27, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biologic drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and other major diseases. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and operates within the healthcare industry.

YTD Price Performance: 154.10%

Average Trading Volume: 24,217,049

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$159B

