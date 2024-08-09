Innovax Shareholders Unanimously Back Resolutions

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on August 9, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, re-appointment of BDO Limited as the auditor, and authorization for the board to issue and buy back company shares. The overwhelming support showcases strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

