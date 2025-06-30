Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Reports Significant Annual Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech ( (HK:0399) ) has issued an update.

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited reported its audited annual results for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company experienced a substantial loss of HK$570.3 million, compared to a profit of HK$98.7 million the previous year, primarily due to an impairment loss on intangible assets and increased finance costs, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda, operating within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products and biotechnological solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,095,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$378.4M

