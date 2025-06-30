Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited Enters MOU for Potential Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech ( (HK:0399) ).

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a potential acquisition of a target company, contingent upon the target’s acquisition of Conflux Assets. The acquisition’s terms, including consideration and formal agreement, are still under negotiation, and the MOU includes a 12-month exclusivity period for discussions.

More about Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited is a company in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and acquisition of pharmaceutical products and technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,095,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$378.4M

