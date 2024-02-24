InnovaQor Restructures Equity with Convertible Stock Agreements

InnovaQor (INQR) has released an update.

In a strategic move to restructure its equity, InnovaQor, Inc. has successfully entered into agreements with nine Canadian shareholders to exchange 40.7 million shares of common stock for newly issued Series E and F Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. This exchange reduces the outstanding common shares by over 40 million, signaling a significant change in the company’s capital distribution, with details previously outlined in a report last November and a recent press release.

