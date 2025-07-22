InnoScience Announces New H Share Placement to Raise HK$550 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:2577) ).

InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a new placement of 13,584,000 H Shares under a general mandate, with the Placing Agents agreeing to procure at least six Placees to purchase the shares at HK$40.50 each. This placement represents approximately 2.77% of the H Shares in issue and is expected to raise gross proceeds of HK$550.152 million, with net proceeds anticipated at approximately HK$543.55 million. The placement price reflects a discount to recent trading prices, and the company plans to apply for listing and permission to deal in these shares on the Stock Exchange. The completion of this placement is contingent upon certain conditions being met, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution.

InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates within the technology sector, focusing on the development and distribution of H Shares, which are a type of stock issued by companies based in mainland China and traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,905,163

