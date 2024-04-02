Inno Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle and New Director Appointments

An announcement from Inno Holdings, Inc. (INHD) is now available.

Inno Holdings Inc. has experienced a significant board reshuffle with the removal of Xiaogang Zhang and Richard Haws and the appointment of new directors Qiaowei Fang and Yihan Cai. The outgoing directors were part of the Compensation and Audit Committees, roles that the newcomers are expected to fill. Fang brings marketing expertise from her background in real estate, while Cai offers insights from his experience in derivatives trading and supply chain management. Neither has prior transactions with the company, ensuring fresh perspectives, and they will receive standard non-employee director compensation.

See more insights into INHD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.