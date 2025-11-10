Innate Pharma Receives FDA Clearance for Phase 3 Lacutamab Trial

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Innate Pharma SA ( (FR:IPH) ) is now available.

Innate Pharma S.A. announced that the FDA has cleared the confirmatory Phase 3 trial, TELLOMAK 3, for lacutamab in cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL), following a review with no further comments. This trial aims to demonstrate the efficacy of lacutamab in patients with Sézary syndrome and Mycosis fungoides who have failed previous systemic therapies. The trial’s initiation is planned for the first half of 2026, with potential accelerated approval for Sézary syndrome. This development marks a significant milestone for Innate Pharma, building on positive Phase 2 data and potentially enhancing its position in the CTCL treatment landscape.

The most recent analyst rating on (FR:IPH) stock is a Hold with a EUR1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Innate Pharma SA stock, see the FR:IPH Stock Forecast page.

More about Innate Pharma SA

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company leverages its antibody-engineering expertise to create innovative therapeutic approaches, including Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC), monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), and multi-specific NK Cell Engagers through its proprietary ANKET® platform. Innate Pharma collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies like Sanofi and AstraZeneca, and is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq.

YTD Price Performance: -21.08%

Average Trading Volume: 218,511

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: €140.5M

For a thorough assessment of IPH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue