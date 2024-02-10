InMed Pharmaceuticals Welcomes New CFO Neeta Jagpal

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has appointed Ms. N. Netta “Neeta” Jagpal as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective February 20, 2024. Ms. Jagpal will assume the responsibilities of the top financial roles in the company and will be compensated with a base salary of CAD$325,000 plus potential bonuses and stock options based on company performance and board approval. Her appointment comes with an employment agreement detailing her tenure and incentives, replacing Mr. Jonathan Tegge, who will step down from his interim CFO role on the same date.

