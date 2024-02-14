InMed Pharmaceuticals Releases Q2 2024 Financial Snapshot

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has released an update.

The Company unveiled its financial outcomes for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which concluded on December 31, 2023. These results offer investors a glimpse into the company’s recent performance, yet they are not intended for regulatory filing purposes or to carry any legal weight under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Investors should note these figures are not integrated into any other legal filings.

