Inhibrx’s Promising Study on INBRX-106 for Head and Neck Cancer

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. ((INBX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. is conducting a pivotal clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2/3, Randomized Study of INBRX-106 Combined With Pembrolizumab Versus Pembrolizumab as First Line Treatment for Patients With Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Expressing PD-L1 (CPS ≥20) (HexAgon-HN).’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of the hexavalent OX40 agonist antibody INBRX-106 in combination with pembrolizumab compared to pembrolizumab alone in treating patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The intervention involves two treatments: INBRX-106, a hexavalent OX40 agonist antibody, and pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Both are administered intravenously every three weeks, with the combination therapy being tested against pembrolizumab monotherapy.

This interventional study is randomized and employs a parallel assignment model. It is designed to evaluate treatment efficacy, with a double-blind approach in Phase 3, ensuring both participants and investigators are unaware of the treatment allocations.

The study began on May 14, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the availability of new data for analysis.

The update on this study could significantly influence Inhibrx’s stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence and market position. The competitive landscape in oncology treatments, particularly for head and neck cancers, underscores the importance of innovative therapies like INBRX-106.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

